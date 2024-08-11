Justin Verlander makes rehab start, with manager Espada saying ‘everything was positive’

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander took his first step to returning to the Houston Astros, tossing three innings for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday night. Working back from neck stiffness that’s sidelined him for two months, the 41-year-old, three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 52 pitches and 36 strikes, allowing one run with three strikeouts and two walks. Astros manager Joe Espada said they were waiting to hear how he felt Sunday, and then he’ll probably get another rehab start before he could get back to the majors.

