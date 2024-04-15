Justin Verlander is likely to make his season debut for the Astros this weekend at Washington

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros ace Justin Verlander will throw a side session Tuesday, and if that goes well he’ll make his season debut this weekend against the Washington Nationals. Houston manager Joe Espada made the announcement Monday, but wouldn’t say which game of the series Verlander would start. The three-game set begins Friday night. Verlander didn’t address specifics about his return but told reporters he’s “checked all the boxes” and feels like he’s ready to pitch. He made two minor league rehab starts, the second for Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday.

