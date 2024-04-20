Justin Verlander allows 2 runs over 6 innings in season debut for Astros

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Verlander allowed two runs and four his over six innings in the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s season debut for the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals. The 41-year-old right-hander, who began the season on the injured list, struck out four and walked none. The nine-time All-Star retired the side in order four times. Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI single in the third and Riley Adams homered in the fourth, cutting Washington’s deficit to 4-2.

