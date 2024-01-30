Justin Turner and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $13 million, 1-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Veteran infielder Justin Turner and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $13 million, one-year contract. The 39-year-old Turner hit .276 with 23 homers, 96 RBIs and an .800 OPS last season for the Boston Red Sox. The two-time All-Star spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toronto has been eager to add offense to a team that struggled to score last season.

