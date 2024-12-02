Justin Tucker’s slump continues as the Ravens lose 24-19 to the Eagles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The most accurate kicker in NFL history is in an inexplicable slump. Justin Tucker sprayed kicks to to the left, right and off the upright in the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming into the game, Tucker had connected on 89.4% of his field-goal tries, the best percentage by anyone who has put his foot to the ball in the NFL with at least 150 going through the uprights. He was successful from 34 and 50 yards against the Eagles, but Tucker also hooked a kick wide left from 47 yards out and sent the ball soaring right of the target on a 53-yard try.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.