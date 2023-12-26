Justin Thomas says new year in golf brings opportunity to everyone

The idea of a two-tier PGA Tour doesn’t sit well with Justin Thomas. He thinks it’s easy for players who criticize the model if they’re not in the big events. Thomas says those critics should look at Adam Schenk and Eric Cole. Those are two players who earned their way into big years and better status. Everyone in the signature events is guaranteed cash and FedEx Cup points. But they aren’t guaranteed world ranking points. The world ranking has updated its formula. One change is not awarding points to the bottom 15% if it’s a limited field with no cut.

