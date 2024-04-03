Justin Thomas parts ways with caddie Bones Mackay

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas will be going to the Masters with a new caddie. He announced on social media that he and Jim “Bones” Mackay have parted ways. Thomas says it was difficult to say they have parted ways and he will be forever grateful. Mackay spent 25 years with Phil Mickelson and was working for NBC Golf Channel when he went to work for Thomas toward the end of 2021. Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. That was the last time Thomas has won. He did not say who he would have as a caddie at Augusta National.

