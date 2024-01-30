Justin Thomas goes from the sidelines to rejoining PGA Tour’s advisory group

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas was content to rely on other players to help shape PGA Tour policy. Now he’s back in the action. The two-time major champion is among 16 players who have been voted onto the Player Advisory Council. That’s the group providing advice to the PGA board. Thomas was last part of the PAC in 2020. He says he has faith and trust in the player directors. But he says listening to the membership can only help improve the tour. In other golf news, Rory McIlroy is about match his busiest schedule going into the Masters. He plans to play eight times.

