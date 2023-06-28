Justin Thomas enters Rocket Mortgage Classic, hoping to boost postseason positioning

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Thomas may have skipped the Rocket Mortgage Classic if this was just another usual year in his career. It hasn’t been. The 2022 PGA Championship winner with 15 PGA Tour titles has fallen out of the top 10 in the world ranking for the first time in almost six years. Thomas is No. 66 on the FedEx Cup points list, putting him in jeopardy of failing to finish among the top 70 and earn a spot in the playoffs. He says that was a motivating factor for him to compete at the Detroit Golf Club, where the first round beings Thursday.

