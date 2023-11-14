Justin Tatum, Celtics star’s father, promoted to lead Australian NBL team

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum took some time out after his 35-point outburst against the New York Knicks to congratulate his father on his recent promotion to interim head coach of the Australian National Basketball League team Illawarra. Justin Tatum was promoted to interim head coach when the Hawks fired Jacob Jackomas this week after a 2-7 start. The elder Tatum was a high school state champion as a player who led Saint Louis to an NCAA tournament berth and remains on the Billikens’ all-time top 10 for blocked shots. He played three years in the Netherlands before returning home to coach his high school to three Missouri state championships.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.