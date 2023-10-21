Justin Suh takes his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour into final round of the Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Justin Suh shot a 3-under 67 to lead the third round of the Zozo Championship, the first time he’s the leader going into the final day of a PGA Tour event, and also looking of his first PGA Tour victory. Just one shot behind are fellow Americans Eric Cole and Beau Hossler who are also seeking their first PGA Tour victories. Cole shot 66 and Hossler, the second-round leader, had a 68. First-round leader Collin Morikawa is just two shots back after a 66.

