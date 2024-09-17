Justin Steele to return to the Cubs rotation for Wednesday’s game against the A’s

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele is going to rejoin the rotation for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday against Oakland. Steele, Chicago’s opening-day starter, has been on the 15-day injured list since Sept. 1 with left elbow tendinitis. He is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 22 starts this season. The 29-year-old Steele had a bullpen session on Saturday. The Cubs recalled right-hander Daniel Palencia from Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday’s matchup with the A’s, and righty Trey Wingenter was sent down.

