Justin Steele returns from hamstring injury as Cubs lose to Padres

CHICAGO (AP) — When Justin Steele got hurt on opening day, the big question for the Chicago Cubs centered on the state of their rotation without their ace left-hander. That concern faded away over time. Steele has returned to one of baseball’s best rotations, starting Chicago’s 6-3 loss to San Diego in the opener of a three-game series. He allowed three hits, struck out two and walked one in 4 2/3 scoreless innings. It was Steele’s first major league appearance since he strained his left hamstring while making a play on a sacrifice bunt at Texas on March 28. Keegan Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the roster.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.