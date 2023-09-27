Justin Rose the last bastion of Europe’s old guard as new wave sweeps through Ryder Cup team

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Justin Rose is the only 40-something playing at this Ryder Cup. He has come a long way from being that 17-year-old amateur in a baggy red sweater who holed out for eagle to finish tied fourth in his first British Open in 1998. With age comes experience and that’s what Rose is providing in the European team room. He says he is offering what he describes as an “open-door policy” for the rookies as they attempt to glean what makes the Ryder Cup so special. He knows that all too well as he enters his sixth appearance in golf’s biggest show and this one is special to him after missing the 2021 matches.

