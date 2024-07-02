Justin Rose qualifies for the British Open as Sergio Garcia misses out again

Justin Rose wasn’t eligible for the British Open for the first time in some two decades. So he went to England for 36 holes of qualifying and made it. Rose was a co-medalist in one of four qualifiers across the U.K. on Tuesday. He says qualifying was a reminder how special the Open is. Sergio Garcia wasn’t so fortunate. He was at West Lancashire and missed out by two shots. Sam Horsfield and Abraham Ancer were the only LIV Golf players to make it through qualifying. Among those who missed were Carlos Ortiz, Graeme McDowell and Eugenio Chacarra.

