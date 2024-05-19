Justin Rose is back in the mix at a major following a brilliant 7-under 64 at the PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Justin Rose had a pretty good seat while playing partner Shane Lowry went super low in the third round of the PGA Championship. Rose nearly matched Lowry shot for shot. While Lowry tied a record with a 9-under 62, Rose posted a 7-under 64 to get to 12-under for the tournament and three back of co-leaders Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele heading into the final round at Valhalla. Rose’s lone major win came at the 2013 U.S. Open, though he has finished in the top 10 at the PGA five times since 2015.

