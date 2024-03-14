Justin Moore’s 3-pointer at 8 seconds left lifts Villanova past 24-point underdog DePaul in Big East

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Moore made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the second half and sixth-seeded Villanova escaped a potentially devastating upset by beating 24-point underdog DePaul 58-57 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Jalen Terry’s pull-up jumper gave the Blue Demons a 57-55 lead with 1:13 left, but DePaul could not pad its lead. Villanova was down two with 17 seconds left and came out of a timeout with a play to get Moore a good look from 3 and he swished the shot. DePaul ended the season on a 20-game losing streak.

