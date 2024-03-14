Justin Moore’s 3-pointer at 8 seconds left lifts Villanova past 24-point underdog DePaul in Big East

BY RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
Villanova guard Justin Moore reacts after shooting the game winning three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the DePaul in the first round of the Big East Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer]

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Moore made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the second half and sixth-seeded Villanova escaped a potentially devastating upset by beating 24-point underdog DePaul 58-57 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Jalen Terry’s pull-up jumper gave the Blue Demons a 57-55 lead with 1:13 left, but DePaul could not pad its lead. Villanova was down two with 17 seconds left and came out of a timeout with a play to get Moore a good look from 3 and he swished the shot. DePaul ended the season on a 20-game losing streak.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.