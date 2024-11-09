Justin Lower eagles 18th for share of lead in Mexico in the World Wide Technology Championship

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Justin Lower made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a share of the lead Saturday in the World Wide Technology Championship with Nico Echavarria and Carson Young. Lower shot a 9-under 63 in diminished wind conditions to match his best round on the PGA Tour and join Echavarria and Young at 16-under 200 at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante. Lower birdied the par-4 17th in the bogey-free round. He’s trying to win for the first time on the tour. Echavarria, from Colombia, is coming off his second PGA Tour victory two weeks ago in Japan in the Zozo Championship. He parred the final six holes Saturday in 68. Young followed a second-round 61 with a 67.

