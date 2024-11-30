Justin Kluivert makes Premier League history with a hat trick of penalties for Bournemouth

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Justin Kluivert has become the first player to score a hat trick of penalties in a Premier League game. The Netherlands international converted spot kicks in the third, 18th and 74th minutes in the match against Wolverhampton on Saturday. His third successful penalty put Bournemouth 4-2 ahead at Molineux. Kluivert is the son of former Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert.

