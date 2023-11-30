Justin Hill makes late bucket as Georgia rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Florida State 68-66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Hill hit a jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining as Georgia rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Florida State 68-66 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. De’Ante Green split a pair of free throws for Florida State that tied the game 66-all with 27 seconds remaining. Hill began his move with about eight seconds to go and then his pullup jumper hit nothing but net. Chandler Jackson’s desperation heave from beyond midcourt was off. Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points for Georgia (4-3). Hill finished with 13 points. Darin Green Jr. finished with 21 points for Florida State (4-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.