Justin Herbert is ‘feeling less pain’ in sprained ankle as short-handed Chargers prepare for Chiefs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said he is “feeling less pain” with his left ankle and that he is out of a walking boot. Herbert, who has a high ankle sprain, was a limited participant and did some work in 7-on-7 drills during practice as the 2-1 Chargers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert’s injury happened late in the third quarter of a 26-3 victory over Carolina on Sept. 15. The only activity he did in practice leading up to last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh was some throwing on the side on Thursday. He was cleared to play after taking some snaps and testing out the ankle a couple hours before the game.

