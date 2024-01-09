Justin Herbert hopes to provide some input as Chargers begin search for coach, GM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, going 5-12. Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending broken finger, and coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired before the end of the season. Herbert says he’s hoping to share his thoughts with owner Dean Spanos and the front office about what he’d like to see in the Chargers’ next coach. The Chargers will have the No. 5 overall pick in the draft

