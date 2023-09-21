Justin Herbert expects Chargers’ late-game execution to improve after 0-2 start

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he and the team can and will improve their performance late in games. Herbert had the ball in his hands with the chance to tie or win in each of the Chargers’ two losses to open the season. But those possessions ended with a turnover on downs and a three-and-out. Herbert says it’s on him to be better in those situations. Chargers coach Brandon Staley says late-game execution isn’t the only reason the team is 0-2.

