Justin Herbert, Chargers’ offense come up short again in Los Angeles’ 20-17 loss to Dallas

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense couldn’t make enough big plays to beat the Dallas Cowboys. The Chargers’ $262.5 million QB will remember the yards he didn’t gain and the throws that barely missed while Los Angeles fell back below .500 with yet another hard-luck loss. In each of their three losses by a combined eight points this season, the Bolts had the ball and a chance to make a long drive in less than 2 1/2 minutes to win it. Herbert and his offense have come up short against Miami, Tennessee and now Dallas.

