Justin Fields says he hasn’t played well enough for Steelers to not consider Russell Wilson at QB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields seems to be at peace with the idea of getting benched in favor of Russell Wilson, even with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4-2 and tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.

While the fourth-year quarterback knows he’s done some positive things while filling in as Wilson rehabbed a nagging calf injury, Fields isn’t sure his performance produced a compelling enough case to coach Mike Tomlin that Fields should remain the starter even when Wilson returned to full health.

“I don’t think I played good enough, if I’m being real with you,” Fields said Thursday. “If I’m being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don’t think there would be any sort of ‘who should be playing, who should not.’”

Though Tomlin has declined to announce a starter for Sunday night’s visit from the New York Jets (4-2), all signs point to the 35-year-old Wilson making his Pittsburgh debut. The nine-time Pro Bowler has taken extended snaps with the first team this week and in a telling move, Fields talked before Thursday practice instead of after, as had been the norm all season.

Tomlin opened the door for Wilson to return by noting that while Fields and the Steelers have both been “really good at times” during the opening third of the season, it was “not to be confused with great.”

Fields has accounted for 10 touchdowns (five passing, five rushing) while turning it over just three times (one interception, two fumbles). Yet his accuracy has dipped over the past two weeks and with a daunting second-half schedule looming after the team’s bye week in early November, Tomlin appears poised to see what Wilson might be able to provide.

Tomlin and first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have both made it a point to praise Fields at nearly every turn, with Tomlin consistently crediting Fields’ toughness while Smith marveling at the 25-year-old’s maturity, pointing to Fields’ blaming himself despite a very solid if not always spectacular play as evidence of Fields’ selflessness.

“I think that’s why you love working with Justin, because that’s real,” Smith said. “That’s not just some cliche that some TV guru or somebody (else) told him to say.”

Fields, whom the Steelers acquired in a trade with Chicago just days after signing Wilson to a one-year deal, shrugged when asked about the emotional impact of the looming demotion.

“I’m just going to do my job,” he said. “And whether that’s playing, it’s helping the guys out on the sideline, telling them what I see (or) helping Russ out if he’s out there.”

Fields and Wilson appear to have maintained a cordial relationship throughout the process. Wilson demonstrably cheered while Fields raced to the end zone against the Raiders, and Fields has been deferential to Wilson’s status as the player who held the “pole position” on the starting job from the day both arrived.

Still, it’s telling of the unusual position the Steelers find themselves.

Tomlin, for example, said during his news conference on Tuesday that “stats are often for losers. It’s comfort food when you take a (loss)” and has said historically that coaches and quarterbacks are defined only by their wins. Pittsburgh is off to its second straight 4-2 start.

A year ago, the offense was in much the same spot. Kenny Pickett was in his first full season as a starter yet there was no talk of a switch even with points coming at a premium.

Tomlin pointed out the variables are far different this time around. Pittsburgh was committed to Pickett as the franchise quarterback at the time and his backups were Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, neither of whom have Wilson’s resume.

Wilson and Fields, by comparison, could both be free agents next spring. Letting Wilson play would at least give Tomlin an idea of what he has with both players going forward.

Asked if he was worried about Fields’ confidence being shaken if Wilson gets the nod against the Jets, Smith’s answer offered a telling response on the somewhat strange position Steelers find themselves in.

“He’s 4-2,” Smith said. “He’s been pretty productive.”

Just apparently not productive enough to stay on the field. At least for now.

