Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn’t mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs against the Detroit Lions. But the dynamic quarterback also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 31-30 loss. According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive games and lose all three. The Bears have dropped six of seven overall.

