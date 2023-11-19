Justin Fields runs for 104 yards and passes for 169 in his return. Bears lose to Lions 31-26

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Fields was an inch from the perfect return to the Chicago Bears. After missing three games with a dislocated thumb, Fields was 16 of 23 for 169 yards and a touchdown while running for 104 yards on a career-high 18 carries. But he missed the knockout punch in the Bears’ 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. With 2:51 to play, the Bears led the Detroit Lions 26-21, but faced third-and-9 from their own 26. Fields had rookie Tyler Scott open on a game-clinching deep route, but the ball went through his hands.

