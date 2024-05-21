Justin Fields is eager to start over in Pittsburgh, even as a backup behind Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields is embracing a fresh start in Pittsburgh. The Steelers acquired the quarterback from the Chicago Bears in March. Fields says he was relieved when the Bears traded him to Pittsburgh and thanked Chicago general manager Ryan Poles for sending him to a place he wanted to be. Fields says he is fine with backing up veteran Russell Wilson but added it’s his job to help Wilson get better.

