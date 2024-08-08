Justin Fields is anxious to compete, start for Steelers in preseason opener against Houston

Latrobe, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields is eager to learn behind Russell Wilson, while also pushing the nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion at the same time. Fields will get his first chance to display his dynamic first-round talent when he starts the Steelers’ preseason opener Friday against Houston. Wilson injured his calf on the day the Steelers reported to training camp. For the preseason opener, head coach Mike Tomlin opted to sit the veteran signal caller, who has gotten a limited workload during practices at St. Vincent College.

