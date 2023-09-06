Justin Fields gets chance to show he can be the passer the Bears need, starting against Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears talked throughout the offseason about Justin Fields’ improvement throwing the ball. It’s time to see if he really is ready to take a step forward as a passer. The Green Bay Packers figure to test Fields’ passing when they visit Chicago for the season opener on Sunday. And if they dare him to stay in the pocket rather than run, Fields says “that’s fine.” Fields emerged as one of the NFL’s most electrifying players because of his ability to break off huge runs. But he ranked near the bottom of the league as a passer.

