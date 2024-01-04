Justin Fields and Bears hope to finish strong by keeping Packers out of the playoffs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields would like to finish the season with a win and keep the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, but it’s possible it could help his own cause as well. The Bears own the first pick in the NFL draft. It’s possible knowing Fields beat the team’s biggest rival and ended a nine-game Chicago losing streak against them could help GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus decide to continue with him at quarterback instead of using the pick on a quarterback. The Bears have won five of their past seven, but their season ends Sunday.

