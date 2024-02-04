Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Performer Justin Bieber, center right, dances to the Village People song "Y.M.C.A." during a break in the action during hockey's NHL All-Star Game between Team Matthews and Team McDavid in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Bieber not only served as a celebrity captain at NHL All-Star Weekend. He actually got on the ice for warmups prior to the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday. Bieber during the games wore a Super Mario Brothers-inspired mushroom coat. He was one of four celebrities involved in the festivities along with fellow Canadians Michael Bublé, Will Arnett and Tate McRae. Auston Matthews, of the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, said players got a kick out of Bieber joining them on the ice for warmups.

