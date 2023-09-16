Justin Allgaier wins Xfinity Series playoff opener at Bristol to advance to next round

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Allgaier earned a spot in the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win Friday night in the opening race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was Allgaier’s second career victory at Bristol and salvaged an otherwise crummy night for most of the playoff field and his JR Motorsports team. Allgaier secured a place in the round of eight of the playoffs. He drove his No. 7 Chevrolet to his third win of the season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. made a run at the win in his first race of the season until his Chevrolet caught fire with 29 laps remaining. The NASCAR Hall of Famer quickly climbed from the flames after bringing the car to pit road.

