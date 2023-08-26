Justin Allgaier wins for 1st time in 26 starts at Daytona in NASCAR Xfinity Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Allgaier won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway in double overtime for his first victory in 26 starts at the famed track. The 37-year-old Allgaier had finished second at Daytona twice and even had the lead on the final lap in the season opener in February. He looked like he might have to settle for another runner-up, But he held off Sheldon Creed by 0.005 seconds after several late crashes led to two overtime restarts and 10 extra laps. It was the fourth-closest finish in the history of the second-tier series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.