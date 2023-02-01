Justice Department: MLB antitrust exemption should be narrow

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to narrowly consider Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption. The filing was made in a case involving four eliminated minor league teams hoping to end the sport’s century-old legal protection. MLB cut the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliation agreements from 160 to 120 in September 2020. The parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valley Cats, Salem-Kaiser Volcanoes and Norwich Sea Unicorns sued MLB in December 2021 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. The suit was dismissed in October by a judge who cited the antitrust exemption created by a 1922 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

