Justice Carlton scores 30 off the bench, No. 5 Texas routs Butler 94-59

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Justice Carlton scored 30 points off the bench on 12-of-15 shooting as fifth-ranked Texas beat Butler 94-59 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals. Rori Harmon added 13 points and Kyla Oldacre, Aaliyah Moore and Bryanna Preston had 10 each for the Longhorns. Caroline Strande led Butler with 14 points, and Riley Makalusky and Lily Carmody added 11 each. Texas scored 39 points off a whopping 29 Butler turnovers, outscored the Bulldogs 54-34 in the paint and had a 41-22 edge in total rebounds.

