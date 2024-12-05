Just how good is Serie A contender Atalanta? AC Milan and Real Madrid are about to find out

ROME (AP) — The two most successful teams in European club soccer history are about to visit Atalanta and both AC Milan and Real Madrid should be wary of what they’re about to encounter. Atalanta is on a club-record eight-match winning streak in Serie A and is unbeaten for 13 matches across all competitions. The team also has added confidence after winning the Europa League last season. Facing seven-time European champion Milan on Friday in the Italian league and 15-time winner Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League will be a test of Atalanta’s relatively new status as a contender both domestically and in Europe. As will a visit to Barcelona in January.

