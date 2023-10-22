Just for kicks, UNLV’s Pizano makes 6 field goals to help Rebels past Colorado State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jose Pizano made all six of his field-goal attempts, including the game winner from 28 yards out with three seconds left, and UNLV beat Colorado State 25-23. Jayden Maiava threw for 353 yards and completed 27-of-36 passes for the Rebels. Maiava completed all four of his pass attempts for 50 yards to get UNLV within field goal range. Colorado State appeared to have kicked the game winner when Jordan Noyes — who was 3-of-3 kicking — hit a 55-yarder with 44 seconds left for a 23-22 advantage.

