Just 21, Magic star Paolo Banchero scores 39 in magnificent performance against Cavs in Game 5 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — One number stood out above all the others that Paolo Banchero put up in just his fifth NBA playoff game: 21. The second-year forward scored 39 points and nearly pushed Orlando past Cleveland in Game 5 before the Cavaliers held on for 104-103 win to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference series. Despite the loss, Banchero, who won’t turn 22 until November, showed why he’s one of the league’s up-and-coming stars and why the Magic could be a major problem for years to come. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Banchero went 14 of 24 from the field, made four 3-pointers and added eight rebounds in 38 minutes.

