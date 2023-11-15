Just 1 MLS player on US roster for matches against Trinidad that determine Copa América berth

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Atlanta defender Miles Robinson is the only Major League Soccer player on the U.S. roster for Thursday night’s match against Trinidad and Tobago. It’s the first of two games in a five-day span that will determine a berth in next year’s Copa América and the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. Robinson and New England defender DeJuan Jones were the only MLS players on the October roster as Gregg Berhalter relies heavily on a Europe-based squad in the start of his second term as American coach. Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and captain Tyler Adams will miss the total-goals series because of injuries.

