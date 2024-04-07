Jurickson Profar’s grand slam, Michael King’s strong start lead Padres past Giants 4-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit an early grand slam and Michael King pitched seven sharp innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado singled in the first before Ha-Seong Kim walked to load the bases for Profar, whose drive landed just inside the right-field foul pole for his third career slam and first since April 10, 2022. It was San Diego’s first grand slam of the season.

Profar said he wasn’t sure the moonshot would leave the yard, as it was launched at a 43-degree angle.

“I thought I hit it a little high,” Profar said. “I know I hit it good, but with the wind here you never know.”

King (2-0) supplied the fourth straight quality start for the Padres, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four. Acquired from the New York Yankees in December as part of the trade package for star slugger Juan Soto, the right-hander matched the longest outing of his career.

So, was it the best of his 21 major league starts?

“Yes and no,” King said after his 94-pitch outing. “I felt like I was very efficient. In the zone, getting soft contact early in the count, which is obviously a huge thing as a starter. I didn’t feel like I had electric stuff today.”

King fared much better than his previous start against the Giants on Sunday, when he walked seven batters over four innings. He attributed his improvement to a mechanical tweak to his alignment.

Padres manager Mike Shildt visited the mound with two outs and two on in the seventh, but kept King in the game. He struck out Tom Murphy with a changeup, as his off-speed stuff was effective all night.

“The changeup was able to get below the zone,” King said. “I trusted that the most.”

Shildt said Murphy likely would have been King’s final batter no matter the outcome.

“I felt Michael was in control and more than earned it,” Shildt said. “He had enough gas in the tank to finish that inning.”

Keaton Winn (0-2) didn’t give up another hit after Profar’s grand slam. The 26-year-old rookie went six innings, allowing three hits and three walks.

“I can’t be walking guys,” Winn said. “I’ve got to be more efficient.”

San Diego relievers Tom Cosgrove and Stephen Kolek combined for a hitless eighth before closer Robert Suarez finished the four-hitter.

Despite the four-run lead, Shildt felt Suarez was the right option for the ninth with streaking Giants cleanup hitter Michael Conforto leading off.

“(Suarez) hadn’t pitched in two days, so he’s fresh,” Shildt said. “We were in the part of the lineup where we didn’t want to get anything started. Just wanted to close it down.”

The Giants announced a second straight sellout crowd (40,114) to begin their first homestand of the season.

Padres RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Giants RHP Logan Webb (0-1, 6.52) in Sunday’s series finale.

