Jurickson Profar’s 2-run, 2-out single in the 10th inning gives the Padres a 7-6 win over the Nats

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar’s two-run, bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning lifted the San Diego Padres to a wild 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Profar’s hit into the right-center gap bounced over the fence. Profar rounded first base, swerved toward the infield celebration, pulled off his helmet and raised his arms in the air.

The winning hit came five batters after Jackson Merrill hit a two-run single to center off Hunter Harvey (2-3).

The Padres hadn’t had a baserunner since the third inning. Wandy Peralta (2-1) got the win.

The Nationals had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Keibert Ruiz doubled in a run and Nick Senzel followed with a two-run homer to left.

Joey Meneses had three hits and drove in the Nationals’ first three runs, and former Padres player C.J. Abrams had three hits and scored twice.

Earlier Monday, the Padres put star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his right thigh bone. The injury has bothered the reigning NL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove award winner for several weeks.

Padres knuckleballer Matt Waldron was looking to beat Washington exactly a year after losing to the Nationals in his major league debut.

He left with a 3-2 lead after six innings but reliever Adrian Morejon gave up the tying run in the seventh. Abrams singled with one out, stole second base, advanced on Jesse Winker’s single and scored on Meneses’ single.

Abrams, sent to the Nationals in the blockbuster trade for Juan Soto on Aug. 2, 2022, doubled with one out in the third and scored on Meneses’ ground-rule double to center.

In the fifth, Meneses’ dribbler down the third-base line brought in Jacob Young. Young reached when he was hit by a pitch opening the inning, advanced on Abram’s single and took third as part of a double steal.

Waldron allowed two runs and five hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking two.

He was given an early 3-0 lead with just one out in the second when the Padres had four hits off Patrick Corbin. Ha-Seong Kim’s bunt single brought in Jake Cronenworth and Kyle Higashioka followed with a double to the gap in right-center to bring in Donovan Solano and Kim.

Corbin allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Besides putting Tatis on the IL, the Padres made several other moves. They recalled rookie RHP Adam Mazur and INF Eguy Rosario from Triple-A El Paso, selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Johnson, and optioned RHP Jhony Brito and OF Jose Azocar to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-6, 3.49 ERA) and Mazur (0-2, 7.27) are scheduled to start Tuesday night. Gore made his big league debut with San Diego in 2022 and was traded to Washington later that season in the deal that brought Soto to the Padres. The Padres thought Yu Darvish would come off the IL to make this start but he developed elbow inflammation.

