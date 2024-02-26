Jurickson Profar would earn $2.5 million with Padres if he has 600 plate appearances

By The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar watches his three-run double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sept. 30, 2023, in Chicago. Free agent Profar and the Padres have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that gives the 30-year-old outfielder the chance to make another $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, two people familiar with the deal said Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The two people spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal is contingent on Profar passing a physical. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Beaty]

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Jurickson Profar would earn $2.5 million as part of his contract with the San Diego Padres if he has 600 plate appearances this year. Profar is guaranteed $1 million under the deal announced Saturday. He would get $100,00 each for 150, 250 and 350 plate appearances, $200,000 apiece for 400 and 450, $250,000 each for 500 and 550, and $300,000 for 600. San Diego started spring training with only two outfielders on its 40-man roster, right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and José Azocar.

