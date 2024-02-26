Jurickson Profar would earn $2.5 million with Padres if he has 600 plate appearances

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Jurickson Profar would earn $2.5 million as part of his contract with the San Diego Padres if he has 600 plate appearances this year. Profar is guaranteed $1 million under the deal announced Saturday. He would get $100,00 each for 150, 250 and 350 plate appearances, $200,000 apiece for 400 and 450, $250,000 each for 500 and 550, and $300,000 for 600. San Diego started spring training with only two outfielders on its 40-man roster, right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and José Azocar.

