Jurickson Profar released by Rockies, who promote Hunter Goodman for big league debut

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Colorado Rockies released outfielder Jurickson Profar, who hit .236 with eight homers, 39 RBIs and one stolen base after signing a one-year contract as a free agent that paid him $8.75 million. Hunter Goodman’s contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque, just two weeks after he was promoted from Double-A. The 23-year-old started at first base and batted sixth against Baltimore in his major league debut. The 30-year-old Profar had spent the previous three seasons with San Diego, batting .244 with 26 homers, 116 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.