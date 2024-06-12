Jurickson Profar is out of the Padres’ lineup with patellar tendinitis in his left knee

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is out of the lineup against the Oakland Athletics because of patellar tendinitis in his left knee. He is second in the major leagues in batting average and third in on-base percentage. Profar said he’s been dealing with the issue for years, and that it’s been bad for a month. He fell down while swinging at a pitch in the eighth inning in Tuesday night’s 4-3 win against Oakland and was removed from the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.