Jurickson Profar and the Padres agree to a $1 million, 1-year contract, 2 AP sources say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal say free agent Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that gives the 30-year-old outfielder the chance to make another $1.5 million in incentives based on plate appearances. The two people spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal is contingent on Profar passing a physical. Profar is currently in his native Curaçao working to obtain a visa and isn’t expected to arrive at spring training in Peoria, Arizona, until later in the week,

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.