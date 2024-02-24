Jurickson Profar and San Diego Padres finalize $1 million, 1-year contract

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $1 million, one-year contract that gives the 30-year-old outfielder the chance to make an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. San Diego started spring training with only two outfielders on its 40-man roster, right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and José Azocar. Profar primarily played left field with the Padres from 2020-22 and again when he rejoined them late last season, although he played some at the other outfield positions as well as in the infield and as the designated hitter.

