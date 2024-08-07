Juri Vips to return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan at Portland in fourth Honda for third IndyCar start

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Juri Vips will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for a third IndyCar Series start at the Grand Prix of Portland that will give the team four Honda entries for the Aug. 25 oval race. The Estonian driver, who turns 24 on Sunday, will join Graham Rahal, Pietro Fittipaldi and Christian Lundgaard for the 110-lap, 216-mile race at Portland International Raceway. Vips started and finished 18th there last year in his IndyCar debut and followed with a 24th-place run at Leguna Seca. Vips has tested twice for RLL along with performing static simulator testing that has helped the team understand the new hybrid engine system.

