Jürgen Klopp’s long-time assistant Pep Lijnders hired by Salzburg on 3-year contract

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Jürgen Klopp’s long-time assistant Pep Lijnders will coach Salzburg next season as their era at Liverpool comes to an end. Salzburg says it hired the 41-year-old Lijnders to start a 3-year contract next season. It means Lijnders will take Salzburg to the revamped Club World Cup in June 2025 which Liverpool will miss. Salzburg is among 12 European teams in the 32-team tournament lineup in the United States next year. Lijnders worked at Liverpool under Klopp’s predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, but stayed on when the inspirational German coach joined in 2015.

