Jurgen Klopp’s Last Dance is off to a flying start and the Liverpool manager is targeting more

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s last dance at Liverpool is off to the perfect start. Klopp steps down as manager at the end of the season and looks determined to go out on a high. He collected his eighth trophy with the Merseyside club on Sunday and is targeting another three before he walks away. The Premier League title, FA Cup and Europa League are still within reach in what could be a glorious finale. References to Klopp’s “Last Dance” have started to trend on social media with fans likening his Liverpool farewell to Michael Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls.

